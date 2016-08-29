Industrial Revolution: Child Labor- short story- RAFT Activity

Background:
During the Industrial Revolution, workers of all ages were exploited so to maximize profits for large corporations and monopolies. Children worked under horrible factory conditions, unlike today’s society where there are building codes and regulations.

RAFT:
Role: You are a British 15-year-old girl or boy during the 1800s
Audience: A British 15-year-old girl or boy during 2009
Format: Letter
Topic: Child labor and the life of the working class in Britain during the Industrial Revolution

