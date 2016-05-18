Industrial Revolution Cootie Catchers: are a great way for students to have fun while learning about the Industrial Revolution. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.

These cootie catchers contain the following vocabulary terms:

Industrial Revolution, Mass production, Steam engine, Capitalism, Corporation,
Sole proprietorship, Labor unions, Entrepreneur

These cootie catchers come in color and black & white, and also come with a version where students can add their own definitions. All of this totals 4 usable pages which has students identifying vocabulary terms (with pictures) based from the definition.


