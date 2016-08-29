Industrial Revolution Exhibit Project
students learn about the Industrial Revolution (a specific topic) and present to class
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
aj0797
History - Losing and Gaining an Empire - Edexcel - Revision Notes (All Topics)
History - Losing and Gaining an Empire - Edexcel - Revision Notes (All Topics) ROUTE H
- (0)
- $12.68
MrThorntonTeach
Edexcel 9-1 GCSE - American West Revision Guide
Edexcel 9-1 GCSE American West 1835-1895 New 2016 Specification Revision guide covering the complete American West topic. Contains detailed top lev...
- (13)
- $14.09
New resources
ellie_ryl
Slave Trade Triangle
Lesson surrounding the Triangular Trade, animation included. Differentiated worksheet- comic book strip with gapfill for LA, titles for MA and can ...
- (1)
- $4.23
MrThorntonTeach
9-1 GCSE American West - How did the role of Cowboy change? Summary/Revision Sheet
GCSE American West New 2016 Specification Grades 9-1 Can be used for AQA, Edexcel, OCR or iGCSE exam boards. Revision/summary sheet covering the ch...
- (2)
- FREE
MrThorntonTeach
GCSE 9-1 American West - The growth of the cattle industry 1861-72
GCSE American West New 2016 Specification Grades 9-1 Could be used for Edexcel, AQA, WJEC, OCR etc. Full Lesson on the development of the cattle in...
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle Engaging resources
- 14 Resources
- $35.22
BUNDLE
sfy773
George Washington Bundle
George Washington Bundle Engaging resources
- 8 Resources
- $19.72