Identify factors leading to the Industrial Revolution.
Discuss inventions and new thoughts that came out of the Industrial Revolution.ESSENTIAL QUESTIONS:
How doespolitical and economic greed shape a society and the lives of its citizens?
What is a “revolution”?

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • DID_Industrial-Revolution.pdf
  • DID_Industrial-Revolution.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pdf, 3 MB

DID_Industrial-Revolution

Presentation

pptx, 3 MB

DID_Industrial-Revolution

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades