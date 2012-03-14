Free
A description of the rise and fall of the coal and steel industries in South Wales. When the British coal industry was modernised, few mines in South Wales could do so. The coal seams were too thin for the new machinery to work. As a result, many Welsh mines closed down. Now coal can be mined more cheaply through open cast mining such as in the western United States. Similarly, iron ore can now be cheaper to source from Australia. The end of the British Empire saw the reduction in the market for South Wales production. The effect on South Wales was disastrous.
