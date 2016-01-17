Practice interpreting common inequality statements using this BINGO game to read, write, and graph inequalities. This math game will help your students become familiar with common phrases used to express inequality statements and discern greater than, less than, greater than or equal to, or less than or equal to situations. Ten ready-to-go BINGO boards are ready to print and play for small group practice or math centers. A blank BINGO board is included if you want to have your students choose their own numbers and play as a whole class.
To guide your students, each BINGO board has the needed number lines to help interpret each statement and practice graphing. Also, a recording sheet is included for your students to use if they are playing in centers to keep them accountable for their work.
A teacher guide is included to help you get set up. A full answer key is included as well for your convenience.
