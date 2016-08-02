This packet includes an informational article about the extreme, dangerous sport BASE Jumping. After a close reading of the article, students will answer questions on main ideas, reading comprehension, and vocabulary. A coordinating creative writing prompt will help develop critical thinking skills on the topic.



The reading level is sixth and seventh grade. It is in the Lexile stretch band for fifth grade and the basic level for eighth grade.



