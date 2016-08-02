Informational Reading Passage - Parkour and Freerunning

This packet includes an informational article about the sports of parkour and freerunning. From the sports' origins to the athletes' philosophy, your students will love learning about these exciting, new sports. The reading level is very challenging for fifth grade, advanced for sixth grade, and at grade level for seventh grade. After a close reading of the article, students will answer questions on main ideas, reading comprehension, and vocabulary. A coordinating creative writing prompt will help develop critical thinking skills on the topic.

***************************************************************************
This packet is also part of a money saving bundle

Extreme Sports Informational Reading Bundle

***************************************************************************

The reading level is sixth and seventh grade. It is in the Lexile stretch band for fifth grade and the basic level for eighth grade.

No prep! Perfect for subs.

You might also like:

Informational Reading Passage - BASE Jumping

Informational Reading Passage - Slacklining

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ParkourCover.jpg
  • ParkourPREVIEW1.jpg
  • TESParkour.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 323 KB

ParkourCover

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 536 KB

ParkourPREVIEW1

Project/Activity

pdf, 440 KB

TESParkour

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades