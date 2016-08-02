Informational Reading Passage - The World's Toughest Foot Race

This packet includes an informational article about the Badwater Ultramarathon which has been called "The World's Toughest Foot Race" The passage covers who runs and why, and the harsh conditions the racers face running across Death Valley. The pavement can get so hot it can melt the soles of the runners' shoes! After a close reading of the article, students will answer questions on main ideas, reading comprehension, and vocabulary. A coordinating creative writing prompt will help develop critical thinking skills on the topic.

The reading level is sixth and seventh grade. It is in the Lexile stretch band for fifth grade and the basic level for eighth grade.

