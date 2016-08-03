Inherited traits is a 63 slide power point presentation and 8 pages of Students Notes. This product is design to help you teach the concepts of Genetic Traits by providing an engaging, informative and interactive presentation. Your students will be able to learn about the most common human traits and show what they learned by completing three formative assessments.
This presentations contains"
Genetic traits graphic organizer.
Definitions of : Genetic, heredity, traits, DNA
Genetic Traits,
Acquired traits
behavioral traits
Inheritable traits
Dominant Traits
Recessive Traits
Homozygous
Heterozygous
Genotype
Phenotype
Types of traits: Dimples, Hitchhiker thump, female, male, hand clasp, PTC taster, widow's peak, multiple alleles, bent pinky, offspring and more...
Great resource teaching resource for middle and high school students
