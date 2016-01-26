My students were having a difficult time with input/output tables. I decided to create this workstation using spinners to determine the rule for the input/output.
4th Grade TEKS/CCSS:
4.5B; 4.5A
CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.A.2; CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.B.4, CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.C.5
Included in this station:
*8 Spinner cards for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division with kid-friendly directions included for the station
*1 Blank spinner card to make your own rules
*Horizontal and vertical input/output table activity sheets
*Problem solving extension activity
*Blank problem solving cards for extension activity
Your kids will really enjoy this station and learn a lot. There are so many different things you can do with it.
If you found this product useful, please leave me feedback!
