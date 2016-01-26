My students were having a difficult time with input/output tables. I decided to create this workstation using spinners to determine the rule for the input/output.

4th Grade TEKS/CCSS:

4.5B; 4.5A

CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.A.2; CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.B.4, CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.C.5

Included in this station:

*8 Spinner cards for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division with kid-friendly directions included for the station

*1 Blank spinner card to make your own rules

*Horizontal and vertical input/output table activity sheets

*Problem solving extension activity

*Blank problem solving cards for extension activity

Your kids will really enjoy this station and learn a lot. There are so many different things you can do with it.

