My students were having a difficult time with input/output tables. I decided to create this workstation using spinners to determine the rule for the input/output.



4th Grade TEKS/CCSS:



4.5B; 4.5A



CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.A.2; CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.B.4, CCSS.Math.Content.4.OA.C.5



Included in this station:



*8 Spinner cards for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division with kid-friendly directions included for the station



*1 Blank spinner card to make your own rules



*Horizontal and vertical input/output table activity sheets



*Problem solving extension activity



*Blank problem solving cards for extension activity



Your kids will really enjoy this station and learn a lot. There are so many different things you can do with it.



