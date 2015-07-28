Free
Written by Hank Fellows, "America's Songwriter," this inspirational song has been performed by school choirs, church choruses, and community music groups across America. "Carry On" teaches students how perseverance in the face of hardship can build character, and can lead to a brighter tomorrow. This is free sheet music and free instrumental accompaniment tracks for teachers, and may be copied and performed in schools, without charge. Ideal for Christmas, Easter, Holiday Concerts, Winter Concerts, Spring Concerts, Scholarship Fundraisers, and Graduation. News of a performance is appreciated.
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
