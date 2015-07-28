Written by Hank Fellows, "America's Songwriter," this inspirational song has been performed by school choirs, church choruses, and community music groups across America. "Carry On" teaches students how perseverance in the face of hardship can build character, and can lead to a brighter tomorrow. This is free sheet music and free instrumental accompaniment tracks for teachers, and may be copied and performed in schools, without charge. Ideal for Christmas, Easter, Holiday Concerts, Winter Concerts, Spring Concerts, Scholarship Fundraisers, and Graduation. News of a performance is appreciated.

  • CARRY ON - VOCAL RECORDING.mp3
  • CARRY ON - YOUNG VOICE - MUSIC LEAD SHEET.pdf
  • CARRY ON - SATB - TEEN VOICE - SHEET MUSIC.pdf
  • LYRIC SHEET - CARRY ON.pdf
  • CARRY ON - INSTRUMENTAL TRACK - YOUNG VOICE.mp3
  • CARRY ON - INSTRUMENTAL TRACK - TEEN VOICE - KEY OF Eb.mp3

CARRY ON - VOCAL RECORDING

CARRY ON - YOUNG VOICE - MUSIC LEAD SHEET

CARRY ON - SATB - TEEN VOICE - SHEET MUSIC

