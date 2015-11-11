This comprehensive set of “Cut and Fold” style notes for introducing integers. The notes include real-world integer vocabulary, integer operations, absolute value of integers, and opposites.
Each “Cut and Fold” notes is completely unique to this resource with original art work by Digital Mojo on the real world integer vocabulary notes. Each “Cut and Fold” notes also has definitions, vocabulary, diagrams, and/or student practice pieces to place inside. Use these or your own hand written notes to complete the activities.
The specific “Cut and Fold” notes included are:
• Money Model integer vocabulary
• Elevation Model integer vocabulary
• Temperature Model integer vocabulary
• Absolute Value defining and practice
• Opposites defining and practice
• Integer Operations
In addition to the notes, this resource also include 10 higher level thinking question Exit Tickets over introductory integer skills!
Photos of all “Cut and Fold” notes are included to help you assemble your activities. An answer key is included for the Exit Tickets.
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 11, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Percentages Differentiated Math Stations
- (2)
- $7.00
Rational Number System Interactive Notebook Set
- (0)
- $6.50
Solving Equations with Variables on Both Sides
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23