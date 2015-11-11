This comprehensive set of “Cut and Fold” style notes for introducing integers. The notes include real-world integer vocabulary, integer operations, absolute value of integers, and opposites.



Each “Cut and Fold” notes is completely unique to this resource with original art work by Digital Mojo on the real world integer vocabulary notes. Each “Cut and Fold” notes also has definitions, vocabulary, diagrams, and/or student practice pieces to place inside. Use these or your own hand written notes to complete the activities.



The specific “Cut and Fold” notes included are:

• Money Model integer vocabulary

• Elevation Model integer vocabulary

• Temperature Model integer vocabulary

• Absolute Value defining and practice

• Opposites defining and practice

• Integer Operations



In addition to the notes, this resource also include 10 higher level thinking question Exit Tickets over introductory integer skills!



Photos of all “Cut and Fold” notes are included to help you assemble your activities. An answer key is included for the Exit Tickets.