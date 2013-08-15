Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 149 times
Integration Using Trigonometric Substitution and Completing the Square
An example of how to determine an indefinite integral using trigonometric substitution and completing the square.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 149 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
mathispower4u
Video Tutorial: Probability of Events - Ex 1/2
Mutually Exclusive EventsExercise 1: Two examples of 'or' probability involving mutually exclusive events.
- (1)
- FREE
mathispower4u
Examples: dividing a decimal by a decimal
This video provided two examples of dividing a decimal by a decimal with a terminating quotient. Complete video list: http://www.mathispower4u.com
- (1)
- FREE
mathispower4u
Video Graph Theory: Dijkstra's Algorithm
Video tutorial on how to apply Dijkstra's algorithm to find the shortest path from one vertex to another using a graph
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
ajf43
Algebra: Integration 4 - Trapezium Rule
This is the fourth lesson looking at integration and follows on from the previous lessons by looking at the trapezium rule to estimate or approxima...
- (0)
- $4.23
jwmcrobert
IB Maths SL - A3 Posters: Topic by Topic
Six handwritten A3 posters that each contain one of the six topics that make up the course for IB Maths SL. Posters: 1 - Algebra - Logs, Sequences,...
- (0)
- $2.82
mohdamir69
BTEC Assignments (1-3) Unit 7: Using Mathematical Calculations for Science Assignments
These are the assignment briefs of BTEC National Applied Science Unit 7: Mathematical Calculations for Science. All these assignments have been ver...
- (0)
- $11.27
New resources
alutwyche
Erica's Errors On Integration 2
Erica is struggling with integrating e^x, is getting confused between integrating 1/(x) and 1/(x^2) and basic trigonometric integration. Can someon...
- (1)
- FREE
andrewchambers
Integration by inspection or substitution worksheet
A worksheet for students to practice integrating more difficult integrals (of the form where a simple substitution will work, or that can be worked...
- (1)
- FREE
DrFrostMaths
Pure 1 Chapter 13 - Integration
Designed to accompany the Pearson Pure Mathematics Year 1/AS textbook.
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
A-Level Summary Notes (with detailed solutions)
These are (were) my C1 summary notes. The questions are carefully selected and have fully-worked solutions. Perfect for re-sit students to self-stu...
- (4)
- FREE
mohdamir69
BTEC Assignments (1-3) Unit 7: Using Mathematical Calculations for Science Assignments
These are the assignment briefs of BTEC National Applied Science Unit 7: Mathematical Calculations for Science. All these assignments have been ver...
- (0)
- $11.27
ajf43
Algebra: Integration 4 - Trapezium Rule
This is the fourth lesson looking at integration and follows on from the previous lessons by looking at the trapezium rule to estimate or approxima...
- (0)
- $4.23