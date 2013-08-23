Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 235 times
Video solution to exam question C1 Edexcel June 2012 Q1.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 235 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2013
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
examsolutions
Arithmetic Series Example : ExamSolutions
This video from ExamSolutions looks at an example of an arithmetic series: C1 Edexcel January 2012 Q9a
- (1)
- FREE
examsolutions
S1 Revision : Sxy, Sxx
Video solution to S1 Edexcel June 2012 Q3(c).
- (0)
- FREE
examsolutions
Permutations with restrictions - letters/items stay together
Permutations exam question. You are shown how to handle questions where letters or items have to stay together. To see the full index of tutorials ...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
ajf43
Algebra: Integration 4 - Trapezium Rule
This is the fourth lesson looking at integration and follows on from the previous lessons by looking at the trapezium rule to estimate or approxima...
- (0)
- $4.23
jwmcrobert
IB Maths SL - A3 Posters: Topic by Topic
Six handwritten A3 posters that each contain one of the six topics that make up the course for IB Maths SL. Posters: 1 - Algebra - Logs, Sequences,...
- (0)
- $2.82
mohdamir69
BTEC level 3 Unit 7 Using Mathematical Calculations for Science Assignments
These are the assignment briefs of BTEC National Applied Science Unit 7: Mathematical Calculations for Science. All these assignments have been ver...
- (0)
- $14.09
New resources
alutwyche
Erica's Errors On Integration 2
Erica is struggling with integrating e^x, is getting confused between integrating 1/(x) and 1/(x^2) and basic trigonometric integration. Can someon...
- (1)
- FREE
andrewchambers
Integration by inspection or substitution worksheet
A worksheet for students to practice integrating more difficult integrals (of the form where a simple substitution will work, or that can be worked...
- (1)
- FREE
DrFrostMaths
Pure 1 Chapter 13 - Integration
Designed to accompany the Pearson Pure Mathematics Year 1/AS textbook.
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
ajf43
Algebra: Integration 4 - Trapezium Rule
This is the fourth lesson looking at integration and follows on from the previous lessons by looking at the trapezium rule to estimate or approxima...
- (0)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
A-Level Summary Notes (with detailed solutions)
These are (were) my C1 summary notes. The questions are carefully selected and have fully-worked solutions. Perfect for re-sit students to self-stu...
- (4)
- FREE
jwmcrobert
IB Maths SL - Topic 6 Calculus - Notes
Handwritten notes on topic 6 (calculus) that I did for my IB students: - Fundamentals - Basic differentiation rules - Chain/product/quotient rules ...
- (0)
- $2.82