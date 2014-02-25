Free
In this video from Hip Hughes History we look at what to do when you black out on a history question on test day? Let HipHughes give you a treasure map to the answer through a series of guessing strategies. *This advice is only to be used when you are legitimately clueless!*
Created: Feb 25, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
