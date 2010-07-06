With your mouse, drag data points and their error bars, and watch the best-fit polynomial curve update instantly. You choose the type of fit: linear, quadratic, cubic, or quartic. The reduced chi-square statistic shows you when the fit is good. Or you can try to find the best fit by manually adjusting fit parameters; Sample Learning Goals •Describe how correlation coefficient and chi squared can be used to indicate how well a curve describes the data relationship •Apply understanding of Curve Fitting to designing experiments
Files included (1)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2010
Updated: Mar 25, 2013
Other resources by this author
PhET
Faraday's Lab - Interactive Simulation
Play with a bar magnet and coils to learn about Faraday's law. Move a bar magnet near one or two coils to make a light bulb glow. View the magnetic...
- (5)
- FREE
TES PICKS
PhET
Sound - Interactive Simulation
This simulation lets you see sound waves. Adjust the frequency, volume, and harmonic content and you can see and hear how the wave changes. Move th...
- (4)
- FREE
PhET
Generator - Interactive Simulation
Generate electricity with a bar magnet! Discover the physics behind the phenomena by exploring magnets and how you can use them to make a bulb ligh...
- (5)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
BUNDLE
alevelbioboss
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
20 revision summaries
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
New resources
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
DrResource
Contraceptive Methods Advantages and Disadvantages
A student worksheet to allow students to write down how each contraceptive method works, advantages and disadvantages. Includes a series of fact ca...
- (1)
- FREE
jadeon
Adolescence and puberty
modification on some of the other powerpoints and includes answers to tasks to aid in self assessment.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
alevelbioboss
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
33 pages of exam questions and mark schemes Topic: 3.3.3 digestion and absorption Exam questions taken from old biology past papers, AQA Could be ...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
AIMacaulay
AQA Biology (Paper 1) A-Z topic quizzes
A bundle of A-Z topic quizzes for B1 Cell Biology, B2 Organisation, B3 Infection and B4 Bioenergetics. These revision quizzes are for the AQA Combi...
- 4 Resources
- $5.63
TeachWithFergy
Optics Unit - Quiz Quiz Trade
Product Description This activity will get your students out of their seats, moving around, and discussing the material. It is fully editable and r...
- (0)
- $4.99