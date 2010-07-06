With your mouse, drag data points and their error bars, and watch the best-fit polynomial curve update instantly. You choose the type of fit: linear, quadratic, cubic, or quartic. The reduced chi-square statistic shows you when the fit is good. Or you can try to find the best fit by manually adjusting fit parameters; Sample Learning Goals •Describe how correlation coefficient and chi squared can be used to indicate how well a curve describes the data relationship •Apply understanding of Curve Fitting to designing experiments