These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching foundational reading skills. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!
These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity!
Included:
- match letters
- match letters (color coded)
- sort letters (6 pages total; 4 letters on each page)
- trace upper case letters
- trace lower case letters
- match upper case to lower case letters
- write letters with visual blocks
- match letters in words
- match color words to color with visual cues
- match number word to number with visual cues
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.B
Recognize that spoken words are represented in written language by specific sequences of letters.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.A
Follow words from left to right, top to bottom, and page by page.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.D
Recognize and name all upper- and lowercase letters of the alphabet.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.1.A
Print many upper- and lowercase letters.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.3.C
Read common high-frequency words by sight (e.g., the, of, to, you, she)
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Handwriting
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Matching
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Alphabet Trace Color and Learn
- (14)
- $7.00
Jack and Giant Writing Frames
- (0)
- $2.82
Alphabet: Alphabet Practice Workbook Print
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Winter themed Early Years pack
- (1)
- $4.93
Letter Shapes - lowercase print
- (1)
- FREE
Blank A-Z Booklet
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
CVC Worksheets Bundle
- (3)
- $8.00
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
- (0)
- $7.25
Alphabet: Alphabet Practice Workbook Print
- (0)
- $4.23