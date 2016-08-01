These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching foundational reading skills. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!



These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity!



Included:

- match letters

- match letters (color coded)

- sort letters (6 pages total; 4 letters on each page)

- trace upper case letters

- trace lower case letters

- match upper case to lower case letters

- write letters with visual blocks

- match letters in words

- match color words to color with visual cues

- match number word to number with visual cues



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.B

Recognize that spoken words are represented in written language by specific sequences of letters.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.A

Follow words from left to right, top to bottom, and page by page.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.D

Recognize and name all upper- and lowercase letters of the alphabet.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.1.A

Print many upper- and lowercase letters.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.3.C

Read common high-frequency words by sight (e.g., the, of, to, you, she)



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.