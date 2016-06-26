PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Interactive Math Notebook for Eighth Grade - 237 pages!



This math notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive math journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their math notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their math notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core math notebooks.



All Common Core Math standards for 8th grade are covered in this book.



Topics covered:

Irrational Numbers

Rational Approximations

Equivalent Numerical Expressions

Square Roots and Cubed Roots

Power of 10

Scientific Notation

Proportional Relationships

Triangles and Slopes

Linear Equations

Pairs of Simultaneous Linear Equations

Understanding Functions

Comparing Functions

Defining Linear Functions

Constructing Functions

Describing Functional Relationships

Properties of Rotations, Reflections and Translations

Congruency

Coordinates

Similarities of Two-Dimensional Figures

Establishing Facts About Triangles

Pythagorean Theorem

Applying the Pythagorean Theorem

Finding Distance

Volumes

Scatter Plots

Modeling Relationships

Equation of a Linear Model

Patterns of Associations





Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach math in your classroom!



