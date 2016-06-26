PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Math Notebook for Eighth Grade - 237 pages!
This math notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive math journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their math notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their math notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core math notebooks.
All Common Core Math standards for 8th grade are covered in this book.
Topics covered:
Irrational Numbers
Rational Approximations
Equivalent Numerical Expressions
Square Roots and Cubed Roots
Power of 10
Scientific Notation
Proportional Relationships
Triangles and Slopes
Linear Equations
Pairs of Simultaneous Linear Equations
Understanding Functions
Comparing Functions
Defining Linear Functions
Constructing Functions
Describing Functional Relationships
Properties of Rotations, Reflections and Translations
Congruency
Coordinates
Similarities of Two-Dimensional Figures
Establishing Facts About Triangles
Pythagorean Theorem
Applying the Pythagorean Theorem
Finding Distance
Volumes
Scatter Plots
Modeling Relationships
Equation of a Linear Model
Patterns of Associations
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach math in your classroom!
***
If you are interested in this book for kindergarten, click here .
If you are interested in this book for 1st grade, click here .
If you are interested in this book for 2nd grade, click here .
If you are interested in this book for 3rd grade, click here .
If you are interested in this book for 4th grade, click here .
If you are interested in this book for 5th grade, click here .
If you are interested in this book for 6th grade, click here .
If you are interested in this book for 7th grade, click here .
If you are interested in this book for Algebra, click here .
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 237
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
EASTER NUMBER SENSE BUNDLE
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
EASTER SUBTRACTION SCOOT
- (0)
- $3.52
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween Math Puzzles for Middle School
- (0)
- $2.00
Updated resources
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
- (0)
- $3.00
Easter Maths PowerPoint Quiz Year 5/6
- (1)
- 20% off$7.04$5.63
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23