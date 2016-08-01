These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching foundational math. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!



These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity!



Included:

- Sorting Pennies & Nickels

- Sorting Dimes & Quarters

- Matching Coins (pennies & nickels)

- Count & Match (1-10)

- Count & Match (1-6)

- Sort the Numbers (1-4)

- Sort the Numbers (5-8)

- Trace the Numbers (1-20)

- Trace the Numbers (number words)

- Match the Clocks

- Match the Numbers in the Clock

- Sort by Shape

- Trace the Shapes

- Match the Shapes

- Match the Pattern



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.3

Write numbers from 0 to 20. Represent a number of objects with a written numeral 0-20 (with 0 representing a count of no objects).



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.A

When counting objects, say the number names in the standard order, pairing each object with one and only one number name and each number name with one and only one object.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.1

Describe objects in the environment using names of shapes, and describe the relative positions of these objects using terms such as above, below, beside, in front of, behind, and next to.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.2

Correctly name shapes regardless of their orientations or overall size.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.1



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.3

Identify shapes as two-dimensional (lying in a plane, "flat") or three-dimensional (“solid").



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.