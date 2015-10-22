This semester course bundle includes 5 units of teaching material plus beginning and ending class management for the Interior Design 1 course. All of the information is included within the power points and/or you can use the textbook.

Homes & Interiors ©2007 Glencoe
http://glencoe.mheducation.com/sites/0078744202/index.html

**A detailed and day by day scope and sequence map is included.

You will find that EACH unit will contain:
*5+ Lesson power points with information, picture samples,
activities, and student assignment samples. There are not
lesson plans to go with these power points, but presentation
slides have notes written in.
* 5+ Unit activities and assignments
* a Unit study guide (answer are found within the power points)
* a Unit student portfolio assignment guide
* a Unit bell quizzes (answers are found within the power points)
* a Unit test
* a Unit workbook rubrics
* End of year course review study guide
* 2 End of year final projects with rubrics

