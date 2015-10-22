This semester course bundle includes 5 units of teaching material plus beginning and ending class management for the Interior Design 1 course. All of the information is included within the power points and/or you can use the textbook.
Homes & Interiors ©2007 Glencoe
http://glencoe.mheducation.com/sites/0078744202/index.html
**A detailed and day by day scope and sequence map is included.
You will find that EACH unit will contain:
*5+ Lesson power points with information, picture samples,
activities, and student assignment samples. There are not
lesson plans to go with these power points, but presentation
slides have notes written in.
* 5+ Unit activities and assignments
* a Unit study guide (answer are found within the power points)
* a Unit student portfolio assignment guide
* a Unit bell quizzes (answers are found within the power points)
* a Unit test
* a Unit workbook rubrics
* End of year course review study guide
* 2 End of year final projects with rubrics
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
Valentine's Day Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $4.23
Ethics and Journalism - Controversial Photos Analysis Activity
- (3)
- $5.00
KS1 Our School Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
New resources
Ethics and Journalism - Controversial Photos Analysis Activity
- (3)
- $5.00
4-Part Self-Directed Learning Plan
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Valentine's Day Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $4.23
Presidents :: Presidents Day Craft :: Presidents Day Activity
- (0)
- $3.00
100th Day of School Craft :: 100 Day Math Activity :: 100 Shapes
- (0)
- $3.00