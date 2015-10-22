This bundle includes support material for presenting a unit on Elements of Design.
TOPICS: Elements and Principles introduction, space, shape & form, line, texture, and a test.
Included in this bundle is: A unit study guide with notes and portfolio assignments; daily unit power point presentations to support the workbook, portfolio assignments, and daily learning; student portfolio samples to show students the level of expectation; unit portfolio rubric for grading the notes and assignments, unit test and more unit management material.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
Valentine's Day Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $4.23
Ethics and Journalism - Controversial Photos Analysis Activity
- (3)
- $5.00
KS1 Our School Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
New resources
Ethics and Journalism - Controversial Photos Analysis Activity
- (3)
- $5.00
4-Part Self-Directed Learning Plan
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Valentine's Day Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $4.23
Presidents :: Presidents Day Craft :: Presidents Day Activity
- (0)
- $3.00
100th Day of School Craft :: 100 Day Math Activity :: 100 Shapes
- (0)
- $3.00