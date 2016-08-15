Product Description
This fully editable 9 slide Intermolecular Forces chemistry lesson package covers The four types of Intermolecular Forces, Dispersion Forces, Molecular Dipole, Dipole-Dipole Forces, The effects of intermolecular forces on melting and boiling points and Hydrogen Bonds. Included in the package is an intermolecular force worksheet as well as lots of practice questions within the PowerPoint to keep your students engaged and on task throughout the lesson. It is geared towards students who are in high school chemistry, either junior or senior years.The PowerPoint contains diagrams, examples, and explanations.
Included in the lesson package is:
- The teacher version of the PowerPoint
- The student version of the PowerPoint
- Student lesson handout
In order, the lesson covers:
- The four types of Intermolecular Forces
- Dispersion Forces
- Molecular Dipole
- Dipole-Dipole Forces
- The effects of intermolecular forces on melting and boiling points
- Hydrogen Bonds
This file is in .zip format. All that means is you download the lesson package as one file (.zip) and then double-click it to extract it. No additional software is needed, your PC or Mac will do all the work. If you are not 100% happy with what you purchase, I will refund your entire purchase price via PayPal. To access the video(s), begin the slideshow and click the image of the video player. A new window will open up taking you directly to the video.
Within my Matter, Chemical Trends and Chemical Bonding Unit you can find the following lessons:
• Lesson 1 - Atomic Theory and Structure Overview
• Lesson 2 - Lewis Structures
• Lesson 3 - Trends In The Periodic Table
• Lesson 4 - Types of Chemical Bonds
• Lesson 5 - Nomenclature - Ionic Compounds and Multivalents
• Lesson 6 - Nomenclature - Polyatomics and Covalent Compounds
• Lesson 7 - Intermolecular Forces
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
