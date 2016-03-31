POWER AND THE RISE OF NATION STATES
INTRODUCTION

Initiation (7 minutes):
• How do leaders come to power?

o elected
o appointed
o conquest
o purchase / wealth
o fame / infamy
o religious leader
o achievement
o internal conflict
o heredity

• How do leaders maintain power?

o military might
o fear
o love / respect
o righteousness / fairness
o divine right
o religious devotion

• How do leaders increase power?

o emotion
o religion
o injustice (social, economic, etc.)
o nationalism
o further conquest
o fear

• How do leaders lose power?
o opposite of previous lists

Group Work (20 minutes):
• Arrange students into groups of 5
• Give directions and Handout with Discussion Points
• Ask one student from each group to record their discussion
• Allow students to work with document and answer questions

Video (5 minutes):
• Show United Streaming Video on Machiavelli and The Prince to clarify timeframe

Class Discussion (10 minutes):
• What historical examples do you think might have followed Machiavelli’s advice?
• What kind of government would be most likely to have a leader follow Machiavellian principles?
• From what you read, would Machiavelli agree that "the ends justify the means"?
• Considering its content, what was Machiavelli’s goal in writing The Prince?
• As a group, do you agree with the main points made in The Prince? Why or why not?

Closure:
• In your opinion, from the viewpoint of a leader, is it better to feared or loved? Why do you feel this way?

Homework:
• None

