POWER AND THE RISE OF NATION STATES

INTRODUCTION



Initiation (7 minutes):

• How do leaders come to power?



o elected

o appointed

o conquest

o purchase / wealth

o fame / infamy

o religious leader

o achievement

o internal conflict

o heredity



• How do leaders maintain power?



o military might

o fear

o love / respect

o righteousness / fairness

o divine right

o religious devotion



• How do leaders increase power?



o emotion

o religion

o injustice (social, economic, etc.)

o nationalism

o further conquest

o fear



• How do leaders lose power?

o opposite of previous lists



Group Work (20 minutes):

• Arrange students into groups of 5

• Give directions and Handout with Discussion Points

• Ask one student from each group to record their discussion

• Allow students to work with document and answer questions



Video (5 minutes):

• Show United Streaming Video on Machiavelli and The Prince to clarify timeframe



Class Discussion (10 minutes):

• What historical examples do you think might have followed Machiavelli’s advice?

• What kind of government would be most likely to have a leader follow Machiavellian principles?

• From what you read, would Machiavelli agree that "the ends justify the means"?

• Considering its content, what was Machiavelli’s goal in writing The Prince?

• As a group, do you agree with the main points made in The Prince? Why or why not?



Closure:

• In your opinion, from the viewpoint of a leader, is it better to feared or loved? Why do you feel this way?



Homework:

• None

