REVIEW QUBES are paper cubes that students construct and use to play an entertaining, and slightly competitive, dice game that provides up to 72 ways to review!

The game can be used by groups of any size, from pairs of students all the way up to an entire class divided into teams. Students roll the “Do Qube” and one “Concept Qube” in each turn. The “Do Qube” tells the student what they need to do to demonstrate understanding of the concept on the “Concept Qube”. Review Qubes are designed to provide differentiated study questions for all levels of Biology students.

DO QUBE:
DRAW
DESCRIBE
STATE
LIST
COMPARE or CONTRAST
WILD CARD

CONCEPT QUBES:
Each Review Qube Game comes with 2 Concept Cubes for a total of 12 major concepts or key terms.

Introduction to Biology Qube 1:
BIOLOGY
CHARACTERISTICS OF LIVING THINGS
LEVELS OF ORGANIZATION
CELLS
BIOSPHERE
ORGANISMS

Introduction to Biology Qube 2:
SCIENTIFIC METHOD
METRIC SYSTEM
MICROSCOPES
HYPOTHESIS
EXPERIMENTS
DATA

This download includes 5 files:
1. Read This First includes product overview, contact information, teacher’s guide, terms of use and image/font credits.
2. PowerPoint document with Review Qubes: 1 “Do Qube” and 2 “Concept Qubes.
3. Printable Student Instructions (PDF)
4. Excel spreadsheets with Sample Answer Keys for each Qube (student answers will vary) and student answer sheets. Click on the tabs at the bottom to access these sheets.
5. Blank template in PowerPoint format in case you want to make your own Review Qubes.

Materials Needed for each Group:
1. Copies of Review Qube templates and answer sheets
2. Scissors
3. Tape

Are you ready to roll with Review Qubes?

