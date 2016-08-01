This packet contains a wide range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on the concept of graphing. Learning about graphing is a functional math and science concept that can be applied to situations in everyday life! This resource is perfect to introduce graphing to your early learners and also expand on this topic for more advanced students!
This resource is jam packed and contains a wide range of activities to accommodate all types of learners! Labels for activities and setup instructions included to help you stay organized!
This packet contains:
- Anchor Chart
- over 45 worksheets {a wide range of types of activities to work on vocabulary, names of graphing, graph comprehension, graphing copying, and using data to create your own graphs}
- 2 Graphing Sorts
- 3 Graphing File Folder Activities
- 2 levels of Graphing bingo
- 2 levels of I have, Who has? Graphing Game
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.2.MD.D.10
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
- (1)
- FREE
Winter themed Early Years pack
- (1)
- $4.93
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23