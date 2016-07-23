REVIEW QUBES are adorable little paper cubes that provide your Life Science students up to 72 ways to review! Students use the provided templates to construct paper dice and then use them to play an entertaining, and slightly competitive, review game.
The game can be used by groups of any size, from pairs of students all the way up to an entire class divided into teams.
Three Qubes are included:
1. One “Do Qube” tells the student what they need to “do” to show what they know about the concept.
2. Two “Concept Qubes” present 12 major concepts or key terms.
DO QUBE:
DRAW
DESCRIBE
DEFINE
LIST
QUESTION
WILD CARD
CONCEPT QUBES:
Each Review Qube Game comes with 2 Concept Cubes for a total of 12 major concepts or key terms.
Introduction to Life Science Qube 1:
SCIENCE
OBSERVING
INFERRING
CLASSIFYING
MODELS
SCIENTIFIC INQUIRY
Introduction to Life Science Qube 2:
HYPOTHESIS
VARIABLE
CONTROLLED EXPERIMENT
DATA
TECHNOLOGY
LAB SAFETY
This download includes 5 files:
1. Read This First includes product overview, contact information, teacher’s guide, terms of use and image/font credits.
2. PowerPoint document with Review Qube templates for the “Do Qube” and 2 “Concept Qubes”.
3. Printable student instructions
4. Excel spreadsheets with SAMPLE Answer Keys for each Qube (STUDENT ANSWERS WILL VARY) and student answer sheets. Click on the tabs at the bottom to access these sheets.
5. Blank template so you can make your own Review Qubes
Materials Needed for each Group:
1. Copies of Review Qube templates and answer sheets
2. Scissors
3. Tape
