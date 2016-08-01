This packet contains a wide range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on the concept of measurement. Learning about measurement tools is a functional math and science concept that can be applied to situations in everyday life!

This resource is jam packed and contains a wide range of activities to accommodate all types of learners! Labels for activities and setup instructions included to help you stay organized!

This packet contains:
- Anchor Charts
- over 40 worksheets {a wide range of types of activities to work on vocabulary, units of measurement, and types of measurement}
- 2 types of Measurement Sorts
- 3 Measurement File Folder Activities
- Measurement Task Cards {work on measurement in an applied way}
- 2 levels of measurement bingo
- 2 levels of I have, Who has? Measurement Game


US Standards addressed:
CCSS.3.MD.A.2

$8.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.png
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • Third-Grade-Introduction-to-Measurement.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

png, 152 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 178 KB

2

Project/Activity

png, 429 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades