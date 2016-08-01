This packet contains a wide range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on the concept of measurement. Learning about measurement tools is a functional math and science concept that can be applied to situations in everyday life!
This resource is jam packed and contains a wide range of activities to accommodate all types of learners! Labels for activities and setup instructions included to help you stay organized!
This packet contains:
- Anchor Charts
- over 40 worksheets {a wide range of types of activities to work on vocabulary, units of measurement, and types of measurement}
- 2 types of Measurement Sorts
- 3 Measurement File Folder Activities
- Measurement Task Cards {work on measurement in an applied way}
- 2 levels of measurement bingo
- 2 levels of I have, Who has? Measurement Game
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.3.MD.A.2
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
