In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at the annual opportunity for us to survey the benthic river bed communities and in particular the populations of non-natives vs. native species.

Every year the locks at Teddington are opened for 28 days throughout November. This allows the river to return to its 'natural&' state and at low tide we can access the foreshore which is usually about 5ft under water.

