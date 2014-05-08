This resource from ABPI Schools shows Information and ideas for activites about chemical reactions - irreversible changes.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • irreversiblechanges.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: May 8, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pdf, 120 KB

irreversiblechanges

Other

www.abpischools.org.uk/page/resourcelibrary.cfm

Report a problem

Categories & Grades