Better hygiene in wealthy nations may increase Alzheimer's risk

In this video, Gates Cambridge Alumna Dr Molly Fox discusses her research which suggests that people living in industrialised countries may be more likely to develop Alzheimer&'s. This points to whaté';s known as the 'hygiene hypothesisé', the theory that the greatly reduced contact with bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms in the developed world can lead to a weaker immune system and increased risk of dementia.