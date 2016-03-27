This unit revises Is It Fair? From Paper 1: Religion and Life Issues for WJEC Spec B.
My take on 'Cards Against Humanity' - Cards FOR Humanity revises Religious Studies GCSE (WJEC) through a fun, competitive and interactive card game.
Each game required three or more players to play. Rules are the same as the original game:
- 7 white cards each at all times
- players rotate the person who ask the question on the black card
- asker chooses the winning answer
- winner keeps the black card
- pick up of new white cards for the players who spent a card on that round
- asker rotates
- winner is the player with the most black cards (correct answers) at the end of the game :)
A classroom favourite of my pupils :) highly competitive! Happy revising!
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Religious education / Ethics and values
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Animal rights
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Environment
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Human rights
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Justice
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Relationships and families
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose
- Religious education / Religion and society
- Religious education / World religions
- Religious education / World religions / Christianity
Other resources by this author
GCSE Eduqas Judaism: Model Answer Revision Pack
- (0)
- $23.93
GCSE Eduqas Christianity: Model Answer Revision Pack
- (0)
- $28.16
Eduqas: Judaism Key Concept Words
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
AQA A RE Revision Quiz
- (0)
- $2.82
GCSE Buddhism - 20 Lessons
- 20 Resources
- $56.33
Animal Testing & Experimentation - Islamic Teachings (GCSE RS- Islam - Religion & Life) L5/7
- (0)
- $7.03
New resources
Religion & Life - Assessment Materials [AQA GCSE RS - L9/10] Theme B - Practice Exam Papers
- (2)
- $7.03
Religion & Life - PLC (Personal Learning Checklist - Knowledge Organiser) [AQA GCSE RS] DIRT
- (1)
- $4.23
Christian Views About Animal Ethics (Animal Testing &.. [GCSE RS - Religion & Life - L5/10] Theme B
- (2)
- $7.03
Updated resources
AQA A RE Revision Quiz
- (0)
- $2.82
Animal Testing & Experimentation - Islamic Teachings (GCSE RS- Islam - Religion & Life) L5/7
- (0)
- $7.03
9-1 AQA Religious Studies revision cards for British topics- Hindu v Christian
- (0)
- FREE