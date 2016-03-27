This unit revises Is It Fair? From Paper 1: Religion and Life Issues for WJEC Spec B.

My take on 'Cards Against Humanity' - Cards FOR Humanity revises Religious Studies GCSE (WJEC) through a fun, competitive and interactive card game.

Each game required three or more players to play. Rules are the same as the original game:
- 7 white cards each at all times
- players rotate the person who ask the question on the black card
- asker chooses the winning answer
- winner keeps the black card
- pick up of new white cards for the players who spent a card on that round
- asker rotates
- winner is the player with the most black cards (correct answers) at the end of the game :)

A classroom favourite of my pupils :) highly competitive! Happy revising!

