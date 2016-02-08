Have you got what it takes to be a shepherd(ess) in one of the most beautiful and challenging places in the world? The National Trust is looking for someone to help manage 16,000 Welsh Mountain Sheep as part of an innovative conservation project on the slopes of Mount Snowdon in Wales.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

Video

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 8, 2016

Report a problem

Categories & Grades