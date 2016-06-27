These crossword puzzles are based on THE ISLAND OF THE BLUE DOLPHINS. Every clue is related to an event, character, or detail in or about the book. Challenges students’ reading-for-detail skills in a fun way—and a great review for objective tests!



Examples of clues:

* Karana’s friend (TUTOK)

* “Active during the day,” as sea elephants are (DIURNAL)

* Karana’s canoe problem (LEAK)

* Item Karana packs to take on the white men’s ship (AWL)

* Medicine man (ZUMA)



While you're here, check out my ISLAND OF THE BLUE DOLPHINS edition of BOOKMARKS PLUS! These handy little reading aids help students keep track of characters, provide a list of defined challenging words that students can refer to as they read--and more! NO MORE DOG-EARED PAGES! Read the testimonials below!



TESTIMONIALS FROM TEACHERS OF ALL LEVELS FOR BOOKMARKS PLUS!

***My students LOVE these bookmarks. I have one for each of the 11 pieces of literature they read with me during the year. Not only does it keep their place, the bookmarks provide valuable information about each text, as well as helpful vocabulary that could be incorporated into assessments. I actually copy limited numbers of each in color and use as class incentives. My 10th graders LOVE to win contests to upgrade their bookmarks to color (way better than candy as a prize too). I cannot say enough positive things about these bookmarks!—Matthew R.***



***I purchased these bookmarks for 4 novels after downloading the Holes freebie bookmark. They are wonderful! The students refer to them frequently while reading. Struggling readers feel empowered and participate in text discussion much more often. Definitely worth the price!—Portigo P.***



***I have bought several of these resources, and I love seeing my students refer back to them when they have a question about a character. They are a hit!—Tara S.***



***I always love your bookmarks! My students do too!! They serve as AWESOME little reminders for the kids as they read.—Mellow V.***



***I can't wait to use these! I started buying your bookmarks when I came to 3rd grade last year. I notice a lot of titles I would also use if I make it back to 5th grade. You have a great variety of titles. My students love using these bookmarks!—Rhonda A.***



***I gave them to the students a couple of days before we started so they could get acquainted with the story. Thank you!*** Nancy M.



Download the free HOLES edition and see for yourself!



Word~Wise Language Arts Resources

—100s of unique products based on the books you teach!

Fun Teaching~Fun Learning!









