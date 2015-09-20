Teach Italian body parts (Il Corpo) with this musical packet from Canti, Ritmi e Rime – Chants, Rhythms and Rhymes for the Italian Classroom. This is an exciting, revolutionary way of teaching and reinforcing Italian through chants set to catchy tunes or penetrating beats.



This musical packet from Canti, Ritmi e Rime includes:



- the professionally recorded music in MP3 form

- the scripts of the chant

- cloze exercises (fill in the blank sheet)

- extension exercises

- pictures for vocabulary practice or flashcards.



To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, click the url below.



https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/italian-rap-like-musical-chants-sound-bites-sampler-11122209