Teach Italian body parts (Il Corpo) with this musical packet from Canti, Ritmi e Rime – Chants, Rhythms and Rhymes for the Italian Classroom. This is an exciting, revolutionary way of teaching and reinforcing Italian through chants set to catchy tunes or penetrating beats.

This musical packet from Canti, Ritmi e Rime includes:

- the professionally recorded music in MP3 form
- the scripts of the chant
- cloze exercises (fill in the blank sheet)
- extension exercises
- pictures for vocabulary practice or flashcards.

To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, click the url below.

https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/italian-rap-like-musical-chants-sound-bites-sampler-11122209

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Il-corpo-TES.pdf
  • Screen-shot-2016-01-08-at-5.23.50-PM.png
  • Screen-shot-2016-01-08-at-5.24.01-PM.png
  • Screen-shot-2016-01-08-at-5.24.13-PM.png
  • Screen-shot-2016-01-08-at-5.24.26-PM.png
  • 05-Il-corpo.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 20, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 13 MB

Il-corpo-TES

Lesson Plan

png, 44 KB

Screen-shot-2016-01-08-at-5.23.50-PM

Lesson Plan

png, 41 KB

Screen-shot-2016-01-08-at-5.24.01-PM

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades