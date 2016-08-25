This product includes a set of vocabulary cards and a poster to keep cell phone use in the target language!
How can I use it?:
-to teach students relevant vocabulary
-to post in areas where students use cell phones
Who is it for?:
-Novice language students and up in Grades 6-12
At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-identify and use terminology in the target language surrounding cell phones
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-vocabulary cards
-small poster for classroom use
