This product includes a set of vocabulary cards and a poster to keep cell phone use in the target language!

How can I use it?:
-to teach students relevant vocabulary
-to post in areas where students use cell phones

Who is it for?:
-Novice language students and up in Grades 6-12

At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-identify and use terminology in the target language surrounding cell phones

Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-vocabulary cards
-small poster for classroom use

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cell-Phone-Italian.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 2 MB

Cell-Phone-Italian

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades