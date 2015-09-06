Jack and the Beanstalk Flat Folk Figures
Flat Folk are simple cone shaped figures.
Print, laminate, cut-out and stick together.
The characters are, on average 15 cm high. There are two characters to each page.
This resource contains Jack, Jack’s mum, Cow, Old man, Giant, Beanstalk, Hen, Gold and Harp.
They have a myriad of uses, story - telling, small world, display, mobiles.
For use in the classroom and beyond!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 6, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
