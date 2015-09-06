Jack and the Beanstalk Flat Folk Figures



Flat Folk are simple cone shaped figures.

Print, laminate, cut-out and stick together.



The characters are, on average 15 cm high. There are two characters to each page.



This resource contains Jack, Jack’s mum, Cow, Old man, Giant, Beanstalk, Hen, Gold and Harp.



They have a myriad of uses, story - telling, small world, display, mobiles.



For use in the classroom and beyond!

