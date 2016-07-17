Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Jamaica Louise James as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.1.



Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a summarizing activity, a main idea and details activity, a making inferences activity, a compare and contrast activity, a vocabulary puzzle, a draw a portrait activity and a create a selfie activity. (14 pages of activities)



Included in this purchase is a BONUS: Jamaica Louise James Sequencing and Summarizing sentence strips activity and poster.



Revised Jan 2015