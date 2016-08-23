Beautiful January Word Wall Cards in Spanish! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



The words included in this packet are:

enero (January)

el copo de nieve (snowflake)

el muñeco de nieve (snowman)

patinar (to skate)

el chocolate caliente (hot chocolate)

los Reyes Magos (the Three Kings)

esquiar (to ski)

los mitones (mittens)

el invierno (Winter)

Martin Luther King Jr.

Nochevieja (New Year’s Eve)

las uvas de la suerte (lucky grapes)

El Año Nuevo (New Year’s Day)

Hace frío. (It’s cold.)

el hielo (ice)

las botas (boots)

la gorra (Winter hat)

el suéter (sweater)

la bufanda (scarf)

la orejera (earmuff)

el iglú (igloo)

el pingüino (penguin)

la morsa (walrus)

el oso polar (polar bear)

hibernar (to hibernate)

las estrellas (stars)

el ángel de nieve (snow angel)





