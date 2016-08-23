Beautiful January Word Wall Cards and Activities ! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!
•·.·This is the English version that matches my Spanish version and includes several Spanish cultural vocabulary words.

The words included in this packet are:
January
snowflake
snowman
skate
hot chocolate
the Three Kings
ski
mittens
Winter
Martin Luther King Jr.
New Year’s Eve
lucky grapes
New Year’s Day
It’s cold.
ice
boots
hat
sweater
scarf
earmuff
igloo
penguin
walrus
polar bear
hibernate
stars
snow angel


·.·•The following 17 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:
* Find the word and check the box.
* Trace the word.
* Find the word and write it.
* Choose words to write a story.
* Use each word to write a complete sentence.
* Rainbow writing.

Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

