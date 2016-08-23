Beautiful January Word Wall Cards and Activities ! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!

•·.·This is the English version that matches my Spanish version and includes several Spanish cultural vocabulary words.



The words included in this packet are:

January

snowflake

snowman

skate

hot chocolate

the Three Kings

ski

mittens

Winter

Martin Luther King Jr.

New Year’s Eve

lucky grapes

New Year’s Day

It’s cold.

ice

boots

hat

sweater

scarf

earmuff

igloo

penguin

walrus

polar bear

hibernate

stars

snow angel





·.·•The following 17 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:

* Find the word and check the box.

* Trace the word.

* Find the word and write it.

* Choose words to write a story.

* Use each word to write a complete sentence.

* Rainbow writing.



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida