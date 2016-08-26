The Nativity Story from an Innkeeper’s point of view, who just wants a good night’s sleep. Based on the story “Jesus’ Christmas Party” by Nicholas Allan, and adapted for stage, this play is sure to have the audience in stitches whilst also delivering the Nativity Story in a different way.
A full pack of activities is also available to accompany the play.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
suepowell
Mother's Day in the USA - Persuasive and Report Writing
In the USA Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. This pack of activities encourages students to explore the history of Mother’s D...
- (0)
- $4.93
suepowell
The Big Idea Relay Challenge - Seasons
The Big Idea Relay Challenge is a game that gets students moving around the classroom whilst practising their skills. It is an excellent tool for a...
- (0)
- $2.82
suepowell
Remembrance Day: Facts and Comprehension
A useful resource to teach children about Remembrance Day and to help them develop comprehension skills.
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE SALE
kntonia
Shakespeare - Plays and Biography Worksheets
This bundle includes three worksheets related to the life and work of one of the greatest writers of all time, William Shakespeare. The bundle incl...
- 3 Resources
- 10% off$5.63$5.07
mcmahonshaun1
Carrie Trotter and the Christmas Scone. A 10 minute Christmas play suggested for years 5 or 6.
Carrie Trotter and her friend Harmony Danger are students at Piggy Pimples School of Magic. It is Christmas eve and Professor Bumbledor has some aw...
- (0)
- $3.52
hallmissh09
William Shakespeare Twelfth Night Adapted Script for KS2/3 Performance
The script of Twelfth Night that I rewrote for my Y5 class for a performance for parents and pupils. The performance lasted approximately 30 minute...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
angelaspoems
The Alphabet Nativity Play; Perfect for special needs, pre-school,primary, all age and inclusion
This script is perfect for VISUAL LEARNERS as it is narrated in rhyme as an alphabet poem 26 key words represented by an illustrated letter which i...
- (1)
- FREE
Sammy55
Anti-bullying Week 2017 KS2 Year 4 5 6 differentiated drama literacy lesson plan outstanding
***Use this as a stand alone lesson or as one of the five literacy lessons I have produced for Anti-Bullying Week (sold as a bundle for £10)*** Thi...
- (1)
- $7.04
LearnersLabyrinth
MASKS- time to act!
A set of 15 different face mask templates to cut out, colour and use in English, History, Drama class. Suitable for all Key Stages.
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
SIKLessons
Romeo and Juliet KS3 SoW
A complete unit of work covering the most famous story of all time. Designed for KS3 classes, this scheme focuses on the major scenes and character...
- (0)
- $7.04
BUNDLE SALE
kntonia
Shakespeare - Plays and Biography Worksheets
This bundle includes three worksheets related to the life and work of one of the greatest writers of all time, William Shakespeare. The bundle incl...
- 3 Resources
- 10% off$5.63$5.07
mcmahonshaun1
Carrie Trotter and the Christmas Scone_SAMPLE. A Christmas play sugested for years 5 or 6.
This is a sample Carrie Trotter and her friend Harmony Danger are students at Piggy Pimples School of Magic. It is Christmas eve and Professor Bumb...
- (0)
- FREE