JIMMY CARTER’S FOREIGN POLICY
DIRECTIONS: READ THE INFORMATION GIVEN ON CARTER AND DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT HIS FOREIGN POLICY WAS BEST FOR AMERICA?
CARTER CHANGES COURSE
Early in his presidency, Jimmy Carter proclaimed that as much as possible, American foreign policy would be guided by a concern for human rights. Carter hoped to make his foreign policy into a tool to end acts of political repression such as torture, murder, and imprisonment without trial. This policy direction helped reaffirm the position of the United States as a nation of freedom and justice. However, it undercut the goal of better relations with the Soviet Union.
