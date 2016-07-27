This PowerPoint lesson can be used with my Recorder Cat Challenge bundle or by iteself for your music/recorder class. It's easy to use and my students have learned more with this method in comparison to others that I've tried because it teaches the music in multiple ways.



Jingle Bells is broken down by rhythms, pitch, and fingerings. It even includes a quality mp3 accompaniment track embedded in the PowerPoint, and handouts for classwork and homework.

It also includes a printable poster for students to sign once they pass their playing assessment.



Included:

1) PowerPoint presentation of song

2) Poster to sign after passing playing test

3) Classwork/Homework/Sub Worksheets for each song

4) Mp3 accompaniment track (embedded in PPT)

5) Slower version of the mp3