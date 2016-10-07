This is a card sort to help students learn the names of jobs in French (40 words). This would be a useful task with younger groups or low ability groups. There are three separate files, depending on how you want to present the task.

- The 'teacher copy' shows a grid with all items already matched.
- The 'student version' is a random layout, print this out and give to students, They can then cut out the items and match them, or stick them into their workbooks.
- The 'quick cut' is designed so that you can produce 10 packs of cards quickly and easily using a guillotine. Each page has the same card 10 times over. This allows you to remove words that may not be suitable or needed.

  • CARDSORTfrenchJOBS-QuickCut.docx
  • CARDSORTfrenchJOBS-StudentVersion.docx
  • CARDSORTfrenchJOBS-TeacherCopy.docx

Created: Oct 7, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game, puzzle, quiz

docx, 1,017 KB

CARDSORTfrenchJOBS-QuickCut

Game, puzzle, quiz

docx, 935 KB

CARDSORTfrenchJOBS-StudentVersion

Game, puzzle, quiz

docx, 937 KB

CARDSORTfrenchJOBS-TeacherCopy

