This is a card sort to help students learn the names of jobs in French (40 words). This would be a useful task with younger groups or low ability groups. There are three separate files, depending on how you want to present the task.



- The 'teacher copy' shows a grid with all items already matched.

- The 'student version' is a random layout, print this out and give to students, They can then cut out the items and match them, or stick them into their workbooks.

- The 'quick cut' is designed so that you can produce 10 packs of cards quickly and easily using a guillotine. Each page has the same card 10 times over. This allows you to remove words that may not be suitable or needed.