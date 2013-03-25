John Constable, his sourced artist quotes on his painting of English landscape and his artistic life story.

Constable's collected quotes give important art information to students and older pupils about landscape painting in the Romantic period. But also for teachers in art education; they get information directly from the artist himself, in his quotes about his wandering through the English country, favorite locations and techniques and Constable's persistent searching for good motifs.



John Constable was one of the earliest painters in Europe who painted landscape in open air. He did this on paper in oil. His larger paintings he painted in his studio, from sketches.

He created his art in the start of the English Romanticism area.

Constable wrote in many letters about travelling through the country - finding his landscape locations. He describes his invented techniques and his attitude to Art, painting and Nature.



Constable's painter quotes explain his artistic view and favorite landscape locations. He is an essential artist in English art history, of the Romantic landscape style.



- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek