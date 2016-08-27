John Locke’s Natural Rights Philosophy Lecture & Activity (Civics)
This engaging power point presentation reviews the natural rights philosophy of the famous philosopher, John Locke. Students are engaged because they are constantly being asked to predict how John Locke would answer a series of questions. Students take notes on the Cornell Notes template provided. At the end of the lecture students test their knowledge by completing a series of diverse levels of questions about what they learned about the philosophy of John Locke and how his ideas inspired the American Revolution.
This purchase includes the following:
Detailed lesson plan
• 20-slide power point presentation
• 2-page CORNELL NOTES template
• 2-page WORKSHEET: Reviewing the Lesson John Locke and the Natural Rights Philosophy
Objective: Students will be able to analyze the influence of European political thinkers such as John Locke, on the development of American government.
STANDARD 12.1.1 Analyze the influence of ancient Greek, Roman, English, and leading European political thinkers such as John Locke, Charles-Louis Montesquieu, Niccolò Machiavelli, and William Blackstone on the development of American government.
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
