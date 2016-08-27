This resource contains supplemental resources aligned to the Journeys 2nd Grade Reading Language Arts Units 1-6 Full Year Bundle CC 2014 : This is the 2014, Common Core edition of Journeys for 2nd grade. This packaged bundle contains a variety of activities for each lesson in Units 1 through 6 from Common Core Journeys. Units 1, 2, and 3 are from Journeys 2nd grade, book 2.1, ISBN number 9780547885476. Units 4, 5 and 6 are from Journeys 2nd grade, book 2.2, ISBN number 9780547885483. *** note: You will need to obtain at least one copy of the Journeys book since our resource does not contain the stories. Your students will need to read the stories in order to complete these activities. This textbook can be purchased on Amazon if you need it.**

These activities are designed to teach, re-teach, practice, or assess the lessons taught in these units.

All of the lessons from units 1 through 6 are included in this bundle.

The activities contained for each lesson and unit are:• Crossword Puzzles( Vocabulary Development)

• Answer Keys for Crossword Puzzle (Vocabulary Development)

• Word Banks for Crossword Puzzles (Vocabulary Development)

• CLOZE (fill in the blank) worksheets (Vocabulary Development)

• Writing Templates (Stationary) associated with each story and skill being taught such as “Personal Narrative, Persuasive Essays, Summaries, Poetry, etc.

• Graphic Organizers associated with the story

• Task Cards or grammar worksheets in some lessons

• Common Core Essential Questions in some lessons