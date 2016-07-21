WHAT BUYERS ARE SAYING!!



• A+++

• I found this to be very helpful for the Magna Carta.

• This is an excellent resource! My special education high school class had higher level discussions concerning the differences between the "beliefs" discussed/tested.

________________________________________________________________





This Judeo-Christian / Greco-Roman mini course will help students relate the moral and ethical principles in ancient Greek and Roman philosophy, in Judaism, and in Christianity to the development of Western political thought!



These activities are designed to assist students to analyze the similarities and differences in Judeo-Christian and Greco-Roman views of three specific elements of Western politica thought: aw, reason vs faith, and the duties of the individual.





WHY I DEVELOPED THIS MINI-COURSE



Teaching Judeo/Christian and Greco/Roman traditions was challenging for me for a long time because in my view, even the "best" textbooks didn't do an adequate job of focusing on those key three topics when it comes to the two historical traditions.



Creating these charts was my way of supplementing the textbook material; when I got a Smart Board I made the charts interactive, and then I made an assessment to match the charts so I could measure what students were getting from the mini-course.





WHAT THIS JUDEO-CHRISTIAN & GRECO-ROMAN MINI-COURSE INCLUDES



--Smart Board interactive sorting activity

--Examview testbank for assessment

--Word version of the testbank for use in making worksheets or testing with paper and pencil.



I used to sell each of these separately but I decided it made more sense to bundle them into an integrated unit.





DETAILS ABOUT EACH PROGRAM ELEMENT



----Smart Board interactive sorting activity:

Includes blank Venn diagrams to generate discussion, Venn diagrams with details about the two traditions for students to practice with, and answer slides.



The Venn diagrams relate specifically to Judeo-Christian and Greco-Roman views regarding

1) law

2) faith versus reason and

3) duties of the individual.

Each topic is treated separately and in detail. The preview file demonstrates how one of the three topics is dealt with by using a brainstorming, sorting, and answers-provided chart.



-----Examview Question Bank

24 Multiple Choice Questions



----Word file version of the Question Bank

For editing or printing off worksheets.





SUGGESTED TEACHING PLAN



1 or 2 days using the Smart Board activity to teach the elements of each tradition to the class. Then use the Examview or word file to assess the students' learning of the material. This is a complete teaching unit including assessment, ready to go.