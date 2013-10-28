The elements of democracy, Part 88

This podcast from 60 Second Civics asks - What is judicial review?

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 60SecondCivics-Episode1220.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 28, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

mp3, 1,007 KB

60SecondCivics-Episode1220

Other

new.civiced.org/resources/multimedia/60-second-civics

Report a problem

Categories & Grades