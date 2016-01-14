This is a game to learn and practice the parts of the body using paintings which belong to famous Spanish artists. It is a fun way to learn about culture and new vocabulary.

$2.82

Buy nowSave for later
  • LAS-PARTES-DEL-CUERPO.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 14, 2016

Game, puzzle, quiz

pdf, 382 KB

LAS-PARTES-DEL-CUERPO

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades