This is a game to learn and practice the parts of the body using paintings which belong to famous Spanish artists. It is a fun way to learn about culture and new vocabulary.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Gemasan
Dia Internacional de la Mujer
This is an activity to celebrate the International Women’s Day and revise the preterit tense. There are 5 activities to do: Read the text about 5 i...
- (0)
- $3.52
Gemasan
Short film to talk about social media, adolescente and free time activities
This lesson plan is based on the short film “Morado”. Short films are a fantastic way to motivate your students in class. Students will practice al...
- (0)
- $7.04
Gemasan
La Navidad: actividades usando Internet
With these 5 activities students will learn about how we celebrate Christmas in Spain and compare with their own culture and celebrations. Activity...
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
richhannigan08
Spanish body parts - partes del cuerpo
An excellent one hour lesson for all year groups but mainly aimed at KS3. Listen to the song and learn the body parts. Then reinforce vocabulary wi...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
jer520
Caracol (Snail in Spanish) Vocabulary Bundle
20 products - vocabulary in Spanish Caracol Snail games. Value of £80.
- 20 Resources
- $63.39
Vicky9bp
Mira 3: La Salud - Units 1-5
This bundle includes units 1 to 5 from “La salud” unit in Mira 3. There are a range of activities to do in the classroom and also 2 worksheets that...
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
mmoral18
Viva 1 - Module 4.3. ¿De qué color tienes los ojos?
This lesson is divided in 2 sessions and goes accordingly with the book Viva 1. I have used it with my students and they loved it! These 2 lessons ...
- (1)
- $7.04
jogarcia3789
Spanish Games la salud (Starter)
Hello, Here I attached a worksheet with a wordsearch and another 2 easy exercises. You could use them as a starter for y7-8. Mr Garcia
- (1)
- FREE
foxtrotters
Clothes and Colours in Spanish (lesson + Activities) / La ropa y los colores
Let’s teach about clothes and colours. How about having the vocabulary, exercises and games in just one resource? The PPT lesson and the booklet fo...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
richhannigan08
Spanish body parts - partes del cuerpo
An excellent one hour lesson for all year groups but mainly aimed at KS3. Listen to the song and learn the body parts. Then reinforce vocabulary wi...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
jer520
Caracol (Snail in Spanish) Vocabulary Bundle
20 products - vocabulary in Spanish Caracol Snail games. Value of £80.
- 20 Resources
- $63.39
LivelyLearning
SPANISH VOCABULARY REVISION & PRACTICE 1&2
PERFECT FOR DEVELOPING LANGUAGE SKILLS AS WELL AS PRACTISING AND REVISING SPANISH VOCABULARY - 198 ESSENTIAL WORDS AND PHRASES - IDEAL FOR SPANISH ...
- (0)
- $5.63